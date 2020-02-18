CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.34.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.