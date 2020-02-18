Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $137.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s fourth-quarter earnings benefited from growth across the Americas, the EMEA and the APJ regions. Moreover, strong demand across all verticals, particularly government, healthcare, IT services, media and pharmaceuticals, boosted revenues. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies was a key growth driver. The company does not have any long-term debt in its balance sheet, which is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, expenses are expected to grow 30% through 2020. Moreover, the company’s top line is likely to be negatively impacted in the near term due to an unfavorable mix of perpetual and SaaS business. Seasonal sluggishness during the first half of the year is expected to be an overhang.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $94.30 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

