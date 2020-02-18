CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after purchasing an additional 828,231 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.48.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

