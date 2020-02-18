Curtis Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.3% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,629,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 949,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after buying an additional 49,414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.