Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

HON stock opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

