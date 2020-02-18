Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 143,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 10.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF opened at $131.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.