Curtis Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $62.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18.

