Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 71,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

