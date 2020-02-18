Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,100 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after buying an additional 1,543,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,510,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after buying an additional 64,511 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after buying an additional 248,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after buying an additional 259,917 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

