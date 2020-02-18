Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 4,300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,355,000 after purchasing an additional 187,788 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,095.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.