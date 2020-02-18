Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 285,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 48,815 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,466.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $168.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.15. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

