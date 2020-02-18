Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $867,000 in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 370,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COO opened at $353.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $274.77 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.99.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

