Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $101,844,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $251.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

