Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 16,407 Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

