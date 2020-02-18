Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives $74.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Cubic news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,897. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 79.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cubic by 400.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. Cubic has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

