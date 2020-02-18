CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley lowered their target price on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CYRX stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91. The company has a market cap of $669.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.79.

In other CryoPort news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.