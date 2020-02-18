CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 584,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $83,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.64. 40,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $166.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

