Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $7.34

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.34. Cronos Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,038,330 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 694.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 553,503 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,063,000 after acquiring an additional 381,663 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

