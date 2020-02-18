Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $7.34

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.34. Cronos Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,038,330 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.22.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
Featured Article: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.