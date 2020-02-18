CROAT (CROAT) Hits Market Cap of $73,639.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $73,639.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,687,778 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

