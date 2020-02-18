Critical Survey: Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hawaiian and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian 7.91% 21.20% 5.57% EHang N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hawaiian and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 4 5 1 0 1.70 EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hawaiian currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. EHang has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than Hawaiian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian and EHang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.83 billion 0.45 $223.98 million $4.60 6.08 EHang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Summary

Hawaiian beats EHang on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 4 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 11 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 4 ATR42 aircrafts. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

