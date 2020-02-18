Cred (LBA) Hits Market Cap of $14.01 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and $1.15 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.97 or 0.03063855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00236637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00152648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.