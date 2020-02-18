CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) Given $11.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CPI Aerostructures an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of CVU traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.70. 163,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,400. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems, as well as supplies parts for maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and kitting contracts.

