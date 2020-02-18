Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $1,728,215,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $59,931,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,854.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,668,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 812.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,574,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 78,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,893. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

