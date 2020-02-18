Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Coro Energy Plc (LON:CORO)’s share price was down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), approximately 593,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.26.

Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration and production of natural gas in Northern Italy. The company has operations in Sillaro, Bezzecca, and Sant'Alberto, Italy. Its licenses cover an area of approximately 65.5 square kilometers, and combined proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

