Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.35

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.35 and last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 6810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.
About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
