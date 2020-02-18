Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.35

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.35 and last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 6810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

