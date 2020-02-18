Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

CPA stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. Copa has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

