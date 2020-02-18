Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.02. Contrarian Value Fund has a 1 year low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of A$1.22 ($0.87).

In other Contrarian Value Fund news, insider Kevin Chin purchased 150,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,812.03 ($109,795.77).

