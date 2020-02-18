Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.84. Contango Income Generator has a 52-week low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of A$0.97 ($0.69).
About Contango Income Generator
