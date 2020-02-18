Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.84. Contango Income Generator has a 52-week low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of A$0.97 ($0.69).

About Contango Income Generator

Contango Income Generator Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Contango Funds Management Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. It benchmarks its performance against ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Contango Income Generator Limited was formed in August 2015 and is domiciled in Australia.

