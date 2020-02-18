Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. UBS Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

