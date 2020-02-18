Conceal Hits Market Capitalization of $669,366.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Conceal has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $669,366.00 and approximately $102,532.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.01137916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00043421 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00208277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,501,284 coins and its circulating supply is 6,414,226 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.