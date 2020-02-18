CommunityGeneration 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $158.00 (CGEN)

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One CommunityGeneration coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. CommunityGeneration has a total market capitalization of $40,823.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CommunityGeneration has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.56 or 0.03171604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00242268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00156759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 coins and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 coins. CommunityGeneration’s official website is www.cgen.network . CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork

CommunityGeneration Coin Trading

CommunityGeneration can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommunityGeneration should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommunityGeneration using one of the exchanges listed above.

