Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

