Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSLLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.23. 23,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.