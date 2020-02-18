Commonwealth Bank of Australia Declares Interim Dividend of $2.00 (ASX:CBA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

ASX CBA opened at A$90.26 ($64.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of A$69.72 ($49.45) and a one year high of A$91.05 ($64.57). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$83.88 and its 200-day moving average is A$81.04.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.