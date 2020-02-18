Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.40 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.06 ($7.05).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.80 ($7.91) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

