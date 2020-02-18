Comerica Bank Purchases 36,074 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

