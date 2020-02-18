Comerica Bank Purchases 19,529 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

