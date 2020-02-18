Comerica Bank Has $18.72 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $304.29 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $304.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.18 and a 200-day moving average of $270.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

