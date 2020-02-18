Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,242,000 after buying an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 397,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,465,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $36,477,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 219,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,984,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2,753.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.86. 5,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $12,914,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,592,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,082 shares of company stock valued at $35,425,167 over the last three months. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

