Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,264 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 201,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

