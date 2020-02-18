Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 64.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 238,190 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.