CoinEx Token (CET) Market Cap Tops $13.78 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.60 or 0.03162170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00242527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00156496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,587,799 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

