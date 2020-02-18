COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

