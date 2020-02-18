Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,200 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $44,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

