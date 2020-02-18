Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,922. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 690,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 601,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 302,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

