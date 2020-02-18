Clipper Coin (CCC) Price Hits $0.0027

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00481259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $623.63 or 0.06361061 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00066620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028160 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005215 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.