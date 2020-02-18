Clinigen Group (CLIGF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

Clinigen Group stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLIGF. ValuEngine cut shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clinigen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.