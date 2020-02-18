CIBC Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$9.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.13.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$7.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$7.04 and a 12 month high of C$8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

