CIBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Mercer International by 3.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its position in Mercer International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.