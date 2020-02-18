CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.24. 278,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,359. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$17.71 and a twelve month high of C$25.40. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other CI Financial news, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.85, for a total value of C$235,553.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,777,007.81. Also, Director David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$220,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,124,750. Insiders have sold a total of 103,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,386 over the last three months.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

